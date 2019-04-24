Australian beach volleyball legend Kerri Pottharst has been unveiled as the special guest for this year's Papua New Guinea Sports Awards.

Pottharst, a three-time Olympian who won gold alongside Natalie Cook at their home Olympic Games in Sydney, will attend the event in Port Moresby on May 25.

The 53-year-old will also meet Papua New Guinea's elite volleyball athletes preparing for the Pacific Games in Samoa during her visit to the capital city.

Pottharst - who claimed bronze at Atlanta 1996 and became a motivational speaker following her retirement from the sport - said she was looking forward to attending the event.

Kerri Pottharst and Natalie Cook won the women's Olympic beach volleyball title at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

"This will be my first visit to Papua New Guinea and I’m excited to meet everyone at the 27th SP Sports Awards where I will share some inspirational messages on how to have a mindset of a champion," she said.

The awards are organised by the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and sponsored by South Pacific (SP) Brewery.

"Kerri Pottharst is a sports icon, not just for volleyball but sports in general and the SP Sports Awards is delighted to secure her as our special guest for this year," said SP Sports Awards Organising Committee chairman Andrew Lepani.

"The Sports Awards has had many great people share their experiences and we are looking forward to meeting and hearing Kerri’s story."