USA Triathlon (USAT) today unveiled a revamped university platform to streamline its online education processes for coaches.

The system, which uses LearnUpon technology, brings webinars, newsletters, exams and certifications into a single portal to improve the user experience and technical functionalities.

Users will save time on the platform, allowing them to focus on honing their practice through educational opportunities.



“The rollout of USA Triathlon’s online education platform is one step in our long-term vision to better serve our coaching community,” said Bryant Howard, USA Triathlon coaching specialty manager.

“Addressing the pain points that users experienced on our previous systems has been a top priority for USA Triathlon over the past few months.

“We look forward to introducing the enhanced USAT University to our key constituents and we are confident they will realise efficiencies as a result.”

USA Triathlon has launched an online platform that will make it easier for coaches to find information and offer advice ©USA Triathlon

The transition to the new USAT University platform includes a phasing-out of both the previous ConferenceEdge webinar portal and the former USAT University site.

USA Triathlon has begun the migration of coaches’ accounts — including records of completed CEUs and certifications — from the previous systems to the new platform.

The live launch for coaches will be May 1.



They will have immediate access to a variety of webinars upon creating their new accounts.

The USA Triathlon Coaching Education staff, in partnership with leading national and international coaches, will also host additional webinars throughout the year.



All coaches who have purchased but not yet viewed webinars on ConferenceEdge are encouraged to complete them by April 30.

Those who are unable to complete their purchased webinars by April 30 will still be able to access them on the new platform via a code provided by USA Triathlon.

The previous USAT University website is obsolete, as all information from that site is being migrated to the new platform.



Coaches interested in hearing more about the improved online coaches’ education platform can email [email protected].



Online education for race directors and officials will also move to the new USAT University.