Iranian powerlifter Farzin Noori has been suspended for four-years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for an anti-doping violation.

Noori lost his silver medal in the 72 kilogram category from the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai after an out-of-competition test taken on December 9, shortly before competition began, showed up a banned anabolic steroid - 19-Norandrosterone.

According to the Asian Paralympic Committee, which conducted the test, Noori waived his right to appeal.

As a result of his violation, Noori will be ineligible for competition for four years from December 9 last year, meaning he is not eligible to qualify or compete at Tokyo 2020.

All his results obtained from that date onwards will be disqualified, and any medals, points, records and prizes will be forfeit.

An IPC release added: "The IPC would like to remind all athletes the principle of strict liability applies to anti-doping matters.

"Therefore, each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample, and that an anti-doping rule violation occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault."