Egyptian wildcard Fares Dessouky earned his first win over a top-10 player since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament as he prevailed in a scrappy, four-game battle with sixth-seeded Colombian Miguel Ángel Rodríguez at the El Gouna International Squash Open in front of a home crowd.

Dessouky, the world number 42, spent 14 months on the sidelines due to the injury but has shown glimpses of getting back to his best since returning in January and reached the final of that month’s CCI International in Mumbai in India.

He claimed a milestone win over world number seven Rodríguez today, winning 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 to reach the men's quarter-finals at the Professional Squash Association Platinum event.

"It means a lot to me, it’s my first win over a top-10 player since the injury," Dessouky said.

"It was a very tough match, mentally and physically.

"The court was also a bit bouncy, so it wasn’t that easy, especially playing a very fit and strong player like Miguel.

"I was playing my own squash, my attacking games helped me today.

"The court didn’t bother me a lot, but there were long rallies, so it was hard physically."

Former world number eight Dessouky is scheduled to play either current world number two Mohamed ElShorbagy of Egypt or Mexico’s César Salazar in the last eight.

England's Sarah-Jane Perry is through to the quarter-finals of the women's event ©PSA

Also advancing through to the quarter-finals today was defending champion Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt .

He defeated Switzerland’s Nicolas Mueller 11-8, 11-6, 11-2.

Next up for ElShorbagy is set to be the winner of the all-Egyptian match between Karim Abdel Gawad and Omar Mosaad.

In the women's event, England's Sarah-Jane Perry secured a quarter-final berth by overcoming Hong Kong's Annie Au 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9.

Next up for her is either France's Camille Serme or Wales' Tesni Evans.

Another player progressing to the last eight was Egypt's Nouran Gohar, who proved too strong for compatriot Zeina Mickawy in an 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-7 victory.

Standing between her and a place in the semi-finals is the winner of the all-Egyptian match between Nadine Shahin and second seed Nour El Sherbini.

Today's play was split between the El Gouna Squash Complex and the glass court at Abu Tig Marina.

More follows