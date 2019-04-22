Olympic champion John Shuster and Cory Christensen of the United States maintained their perfect start to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship as they thrashed Greece to claim their third straight win in Stavanger.

The American pair, who are making their debuts at the event, recorded a comfortable 13-4 victory over Eleni Zacharia and Alexandros Arampatzis in Group F at Sørmarka Arena.

Russia, represented by Anastasia Moskaleva and Alexander Eremin, also have three wins from their opening three matches in the group after they beat Latvia 7-4.

Russia and the US are joined by Spain, 7-6 victors over Kosovo, and Sweden, who beat Denmark 9-2, in a four-way tie for top spot.

"I’m just really proud about the way we played,” said Kosovo’s Peter Andersen.

“It’s our fourth ever game together on the ice, to be able to take a team that’s 2-0 to tied into the seventh and force them to draw to the button on the last one is amazing.”

England and South Korea are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Group E following the third day of competition in the Norwegian city.

South Korea earned a comfortable 13-2 win against Ireland, while England triumphed 9-1 in their contest with Saudi Arabia.

Wales sit top of Group A after they maintained their unbeaten start to the event with a 10-4 victory over Nigeria.

China were hoping to keep pace with Wales but were on the wrong end of a 9-7 scoreline against Italy, their first defeat of the tournament.

The competition in Stavanger resumes tomorrow.