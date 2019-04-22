Asian Games champion Amit Panghal of India earned another victory over Uzbekistan's Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov to reach the semi-finals of the flyweight division at the Asian Boxing Confederation Elite Boxing Championships in Bangkok.

Panghal dominated Dusmatov on his way to recording a 4-1 win, which guarantees him a medal at the event in the Thai capital.

It marked the second consecutive triumph for Panghal over Dusmatov, who claimed light flyweight gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Indian boxer also defeated Dusmatov on his way to the Asian Games light flyweight title in Indonesia last year.

Both have since stepped up in weight but Panghal proved once again that he has the Uzbek's number.

There was further Indian success in the bantamweight division as Kavinder Singh Bisht upset reigning world champion Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals.

Reigning world champion Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakhstan, left, was among the other casualties on day four ©Getty Images

Bisht booked his place in the last four courtesy of a split-decision verdict as he was awarded the fight on three of the five judges' scorecards.

Lovlina Borgohain, a World Championships bronze medallist, was unable to continue the Indian glory on day four as she was comprehensively beaten by Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in the last eight of the women's welterweight category.

Uzbekistan also suffered disappointment at light heavyweight as Bek Nurmaganbet of Kazakhstan beat Dilshod Ruzmetov to progress to the semi-finals.

The next set of quarter-final bouts are due to be held when the event in Thailand resumes tomorrow.