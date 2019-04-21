Around 100 athletes are expected to attend the second edition of the 2019 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes’ Forum at the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) Training Center in Colorado Springs in November.

The participants at the end, due to take place between November 22 and 24, will be drawn from the IPC Athletes’ Council, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission, Regional Organisations, National Paralympic Committees, Organising Committees, World Anti-Doping Agency and IPC Standing Committees.

Following the launch of the IPC Athlete Council’s strategy last month, the three-day event will give athletes from around the world the chance to have an open discussion about its implementation and share information and best practices of athlete representation with one another, it is claimed.

It will also offer the opportunity to see how best the IPC Athletes’ Council can continue to support athlete representatives to become more effective in their roles.

"We are excited to announce the date and location of the second IPC Athletes' Forum and extend a huge thank you to the USOC for hosting us," IPC Athletes’ Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell said.

"The first Athletes' Forum was held in Duisburg, Germany, in 2017 and was a huge success."

The US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs will host the second IPC Athletes' Forum in November ©USOC

Gotell added: "It gave us and all athlete representatives the invaluable opportunity to develop stronger relationships with one another and have really engaging sessions on the topics that impact the athlete community the most, such as classification, anti-doping, dual career and the Paralympic Games.

"Athletes representing different sports and countries had the chance to come together to share their knowledge, ideas, best practices, concerns and ask questions regarding the future of the Paralympic Movement.

"It was the discussions and outcomes from the 2017 forum that helped the IPC Athletes' Council solidify the direction the IPC Athletes' Council strategy should take.

"Elected by our fellow Paralympic athletes, it is our responsibility to ensure we are effectively serving them and listening to their needs and feedback.

"The 2019 forum will help us build on implementing our strategy via programmes and resources that will benefit fellow athletes and the overall movement for years to come.

"Having the opportunity to bring together our athlete leaders face-to-face is incredibly important to the IPC Athletes' Council and the IPC as an organisation in delivering on our commitments, creating a truly athlete-centred movement and shaping the future of the Paralympic Movement."