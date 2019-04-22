Members of Team Papua New Guinea (PNG) have been invited to get involved with the PNG Athletes' Commission elections, due to take place during this year's Pacific Games in Samoa.

The elections occur every four years, always coinciding with the Pacific Games.

Athletes who are not involved are able to vote at the PNG Olympic Committee office in Port Moresby.

Those elected represent Team PNG athletes on various committees and work with other regional and international bodies to provide learning and developmental opportunities.

The chairperson and deputy chair of the Athletes' Commission also sit on the PNG Olympic Committee Board.

Current chairperson, Karo Lelai, has urged athletes to put themselves up for election.





"This is a great opportunity for athletes to gain experience in sporting administration and be the next generation of leaders," she said.

Lelai's role as chair has seen her elected as the chairperson for the Athletes' Commission of the Oceania National Olympic Committee and the Association of National Olympic Committee Athletes Commission.

Nominations will be made through National Federations, opening on May 7 and closing on June 7.

The 2019 Pacific Games are due to place from July 7 to July 20.