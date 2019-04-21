Canada won the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Kitakyushu with a last gasp try and conversion against England in the final.

The full-time whistle at the Mikuni World Stadium went with England 5-0 up, but Canada kept the ball in play for a further two minutes.

Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry then scored a try and successfully converted to give her country a 7-5 victory.

"Unbelievable," Landry, named player of the match, said.

"The whole weekend has been such a grind and such a fight.

"That final was just the same so to finish it out with a win meant so much."

RE:LIVE: WHAT A WAY TO DO IT! @RugbyCanada score in the final play to win the #Kitakyushu7s#DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/NugYlbPAhR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 21, 2019

It was Canada's first World Series triumph since 2017.

They had beaten Russia 17-14 in the quarter-finals and the United States 24-12 in the semis to reach the final.

England had defeated Australia 21-7 and France 19-17.

The US claimed the bronze medal with a 36-12 win against France.

It was the first time in the World Series seven-year history that New Zealand and Australia had not featured in the semi-final stage.

The next women's event is due to take in Langford in Canada on May 11and 12.