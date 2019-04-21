Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) held the second edition of the Baby Games, which saw more than 1,000 children participate in four sports.

Children aged between three and five competed in basketball, athletics, football and gymnastics at Isa Sports City.

The inaugural edition of the event, which aims to instill a culture of sport within children and to develop their mental and physical abilities, took place last May.

BOC organised the Games in collaboration with Bahrain's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Labour and Social Development.

The opening ceremony was attended by BOC secretary general Mohammed Al Nusuf.

In total, 1,029 children participated in the second Baby Games ©BOC

“The Baby Games has become one of the leading events on our annual agenda, thanks to the tremendous success of last year’s inaugural edition which was attended by a large number of participants and their keen families,” said Al Nusuf, speaking before this year's competition began.

“We are thrilled to bring the Baby Games here for the second consecutive time and I am confident this year’s event will be another great success with all this love and cooperation we felt from different relevant authorities."

The athletics events included a sprint run, hurdles and a relay, while the football competition featured penalty shootouts.

Participants collected commemorative medals at the closing ceremony.