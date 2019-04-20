Australia's David and Lachy Gilmour won the 49er medal race at the Sailing World Cup in Genoa with New Zealand sailors claiming silver and bronze.

The brothers were leading ahead of today's action and continued their dominance to finish with the winning score of 64.

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie finished second with 68, while Peter Burling and Blair Tuke were third with 74.

Croatian world champions Sime and Mihovil Fantela, another pair of sailing brothers, could not recover from a series of disappointing results yesterday.

They ended fourth in the standings with 78.

Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens of the Netherlands regained their place at the top of the 49erFX leaderboard when it mattered most, scoring two points in the medal race to earn gold with 43.

Italy's Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano had led yesterday but scored 14 today to slip to second.

Bronze went to Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the United States, who had risen from fifth.

Iker Martinez de Lizarduy and Olga Maslivets of Spain snatched victory in the Nacra 17, overtaking Britain's Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface to take gold.

They finished one point ahead of the British pair with a score of 23.

Further behind were Argentina's Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli on 30.

Sailors will now prepare for the World Cup Series final in Marseille on June 2.