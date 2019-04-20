Chinese Table Tennis Association President Liu Guoliang has targeted further success in the men's and women's singles events at the World Championships starting in Budapest tomorrow.

Liu conceded China's men's squad "might be affected" by their inexperience at major events but expressed confidence in the team prior to the event, due to conclude with the finals on Saturday (April 27).

China remains the dominant force in the sport and the country lead the all-time World Table Tennis Championships medal table with 140 golds in a total haul of 395.

The Asian nation won four of the five titles at the 2017 World Championships in Düsseldorf, with the mixed doubles event representing the only blemish on their record.

"We aim to win both gold medals in men's and women's singles and the latter has more favourable chance as our women players are the top four in world rankings and have stable performance," Guoliang said, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Ding Ning is the top seed in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

"The younger male players, however, might be affected by inexperience in international competitions.

"My concern now is the result of the draw, because we don't want our players meet too early."

Fan Zhendong is the top seed in the men's singles tournament and will aim for a fifth world title at the Championships in the Hungarian capital.

Fan's Chinese team-mate Ding Ning will be the one to beat in the women's singles, while both players will also feature in the mixed doubles competition.

China have the top four seeds in the women's singles and the first three in the men's event.

The tournament will be held at the Hungexpo in Budapest, a city which is growing in stature as a host of major sports events.

The Hungarian capital staged the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, will hold this year's World Urban Games after replacing Los Angeles as hosts and was last year awarded the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships.