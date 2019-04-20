France defeated New Zealand at the World Rugby Seven Series in Kitakyushu to end their record 38-game unbeaten run.

The Kiwis were on track to break their own record for consecutive victories after defeating hosts Japan 43-0 in Pool A at Mikuni World Stadium.

A 17-17 draw with Russia saw New Zealand instead shift to an unbeaten run, which France ended with their first victory against the Black Ferns Sevens.

"It's pretty much a day we would love to forget," said New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini.

"It was a tough loss.

"We won't blame anyone but our own team performance and we know we have a lot to work on."

RE:LIVE: Anne-Cécile Ciofani puts finishing touches on a beauty of a French try, as they beat @blackferns for the first time ever #Kitakyushu7s #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/84FRvCufNX — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 20, 2019

The defeat set up a tricky quarter-final clash for New Zealand against the United States, with the teams first and second in the World Series rankings, respectively.

The Americans comfortably defeated England 43-7, triumphed 31-5 against Fiji and narrowly beat Ireland 15-12 to progress.

Canada also recorded three victories, the most impressive a 17-14 win against Olympic champions Australia.

They will play Russia in the next round.

The quarter-finals, semis and final are due to take place tomorrow.