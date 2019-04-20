The first event for members of the "Paris 2024 Club" – a community allowing the French public to get involved with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games – will be dedicated to French firefighters who tackled the Notre-Dame blaze.

A running challenge, entitled "The Run of Heroes", will raise funds for the Development of Social Work of the Paris Fire Departments Association (ADOSSPP).

It will take place on Olympic Day, June 23, with the amount raised determined by the distance covered by participants.

Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet announced news of the fundraising challenge in a press conference.

"Firefighters are everyday heroes, a kind of athlete in the service of our lives and we wanted to show them our admiration and solidarity," he said.

Paris 2024 Organising Commitee President Tony Estanguet said they wanted to show their "admiration and solidarity" for the Notre-Dame firefighters ©Getty Images

Members of the French public will be able to register to be part of the Paris 2024 Club online, allowing them to apply to be volunteers or photojournalists during the Games.

They will also be able to put their names forward to be participants in the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays.

The launch of the community will also take place in June.

Notre-Dame, the iconic cathedral in the heart of the French capital, caught fire on April 15.

The 850-year-old Gothic building's spire and roof collapsed but the main structure was saved by firefighters.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee pledged €500,000 (£432,000/$562,000) towards the restoration of the building to ensure it is complete by Paris 2024.