World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his quest for a sixth World Snooker Championship title against James Cahill with action in Sheffield set to get under way tomorrow.

The 23-year-old Cahill progressed through three rounds of qualifying to become the first non-professional to earn a place in the main draw at the Crucible Theatre.

"The quality coming through on a global scale is incredible," World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn told BBC Sport.

"The kid James Cahill can play.

"If Ronnie thinks he has an easy game, he has got another thing coming."

Wales' Mark Williams will open the defence of his crown against England's Martin Gould ©Getty Images

Among the six debutants is Michael Georgiou, the first player from Cyprus to feature at the tournament.

Standing between him and a place in the second round is Australia's Neil Robertson, the world number four.

The first round will also see defending champion Mark Williams of Wales face England's Martin Gould and world number two Mark Selby of England meet China's Zhao Xintong.

Elsewhere, world number seven Judd Trump of England goes up against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The winner of the event will claim a record £500,000 ($650,000/€578,000) in prize money.

Competition is scheduled to run through to May 6.