Thailand stormed to success at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's Challenge Cup of Asia after crushing Malaysia 9-2 in Abu Dhabi.

Nuchanat Ponglerkdee scored three goals in the emphatic win at Zayed Sports City Ice Rink in the United Arab Emirates venue.

Also on the score sheet were Minsasha Teekhathanasaku, Pijittra Saejear, Varachanant Boonyubol, Panvipa Suksirivecharuk, Wirasinee Rattananai and Kwanchanok Chueyklang.

Adilah Junid and Aisha Nuval Othman grabbed consolation goals for Malaysia.

Thailand improved on last year's third-place finish at the IIHF Women's Challenge Cup of Asia ©Facebook

Victory saw Thailand take the overall title with 10 points in the round-robin table, an upgrade from their bronze medal at the 2018 edition.

Chinese Taipei confirmed their second-place finish following a 3-0 victory against New Zealand's under-18s.

They finished on nine points, ahead of Singapore on six.

New Zealand were fourth on five points, while Malaysia ended fifth having lost every match.