New Zealand are hoping to set a record for consecutive victories at the women's World Rugby Sevens Series as the fourth event of the season begins tomorrow in Kitakyushu.

If the Black Ferns Sevens win their opening two matches, they will surpass their record of 37 triumphs in a row, set in May 2015.

They face hosts and invitational team Japan at Mikuni World Stadium first, before meeting Russia.

Their final fixture in Pool A will be against France.

“That run is quite crazy, I didn't know about it until the other day," captain Sarah Hirini said.

"We haven't really talked about that, we have only talked about us and making sure we are continually putting out good performances – we hope success comes with that.

"We have been working really hard since Sydney to make sure we are continuing to lift our game and make sure rugby as a whole is continuing to improve because that is probably the most important thing."

The @blackferns are chasing a record-equalling 37 games unbeaten.



The streak began in Kitakyushu last year. We caught up with @tylanathanwong to run through a whirlwind year,@TAGHeuer #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/SLQiNjeMCE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 19, 2019

New Zealand will also be aiming for their fourth consecutive World Series victory, having triumphed in Glendale, Dubai and Sydney.

They top the standings with 60 points, ahead of the United States on 48.

The Americans are set to play Ireland, Fiji and England in Pool C.

Canada and Australia are joint third on 46 points and will meet in Pool B, along with Spain and China.

Pool action begins tomorrow, with the quarter-finals, semis and final taking place on Sunday (April 21).