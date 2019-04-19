A total of 10 measures have been proposed by officials in Zhangjiakou to ensure the safe construction of venues being built in the region for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Zhangjiakou City Safety Production Committee Office has urged "enterprises to establish and improve the safety production management responsibility system" after it issued an implementation plan this week.

Under the plan, the city requires those involved in the construction process for venues and other Winter Olympic Games-related facilities to eliminate any major accidents on building sites.

The Safety Production Committee Office has called on companies and enterprises to strengthen safety production management and improve risk identification to limit the amount of accidents.

The measures "propose a supervision of the whole process of the construction of the Winter Olympic venues and supporting facilities", according to Beijing 2022.

Located some 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing, Zhangjiakou will host snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon competitions in 2022.

Zhangjiakou is one of three venue clusters for the 2022 Winter Olympics, along with Beijing and Yanqing.

Beijing 2022 recently announced the competition venues in Zhangjiakou and the Athletes' Village would be converted into an Olympic Park in a bid to ensure facilities are used after the Winter Games.