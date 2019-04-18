International Triathlon Union's (ITU) President Marisol Casado has claimed that the organisation's new safeguarding policy will ensure triathlon is a "rewarding and positive experience".

The International Triathlon Union's (ITU) Executive Board accepted a new safeguarding policy against harassment and abuse at a meeting in Madrid earlier this month.

Casado has since spoken of the importance of the new policy.

"We are fully committed with protecting everyone involve in triathlon, not only athletes, but also technical officials, coaches and the ITU staff, and this new code will be a great tool for all to assure that we take a proactive approach to this really important matter," Casado, also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, said.

"ITU has been working in the last years to ensure an atmosphere in which everybody who officiates and operates within the sport can enjoy a safe, rewarding and positive experience.

"Harassment and abuse can occur in any sport, and can impact officials and athletes alike, and we didn’t want to wait until we had an open case before we launched this initiative."

ITU's new safeguarding policy will aim to protect everyone taking part in World Triathlon activities and events ©Getty Images

The policy was inspired by a toolkit provided by the IOC in November 2017, which looked to help International Federations and National Olympic Committees develop and implement safeguarding policies and procedures.

It will aim to protect everyone taking part in all World Triathlon activities and events.

National Federations are expected play a part in ensuring that triathlon is free from harassment and abuse by introducing their own accessible safeguarding policy, in accordance with their applicable law.

The ITU Executive Board has also appointed two staff members as lead welfare officers.

They have a legal and medical knowledge and will be the main confidential point of contact for anyone reporting suspected harassment and abuse.