Members of India's Para archery team were given second-floor hotel rooms without lifts on their return from an international tournament, with some athletes having to be carried up the stairs by coaches and support staff.

The 10-strong team was staying in the residential wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, India's national arena, located in New Delhi.

They had just returned from the Fazza Para archery world rankings tournament in Dubai, bringing back a bronze medal won by Rakesh Kumar in the mixed compound category.

Hindustan Times reported all but one of the team had been given rooms on the second floor, but that athletes did not have access to a lift.

The newspaper sent a reporter to the stadium, who claimed he had seen Kumar being carried down the stairs by two officials.

The team had been staying in the residential wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, India's national arena ©Wikipedia

It was also reported that the lift had an out-of-service sign attached to it and was blocked by a vaulting pole.

“We were told that there were no rooms available on the ground floor, because of which we were accommodated on the second floor," said an unnamed archer from the squad.

"Only one quadriplegic archer, who competes in the W1 category (more than 90 per cent disability), was accommodated on the ground floor."

Hindustan Times contacted Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium administrator PK Raghav, who declined to speak on the issue.

World Archery declined to comment after being contacted by insidethegames.