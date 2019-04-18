Lincoln University women's basketball team and Otago University men's team have qualified to represent New Zealand at the 3x3 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University League Finals.

The two sides won the University and Tertiary Sport New Zealand 3x3 Championships to progress.

Lincoln University, represented by Connie Poletti, Ajiah Pepe, Lucy Brown and Rosalia Samia, defeated University of Auckland 14-12 in the women's final.

They were undefeated during the two-day competition, with Poletti named most valuable player.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking but the girls have been composed throughout the whole tournament," said head coach Josh Thompson.

“We started our preparation around February this year.

"The girls have had a lot of prep and some early-morning training.

"They have put in a lot of work and it paid off in the end.”

Lincoln University women's team and Otago University men's team qualified for the 3x3 FISU World University League Finals ©Basketball New Zealand

Auckland University were also conquered in the men's final, losing 21-15 to Otago University.

The team comprised Josh Aitcheson, Darcy Knox, Matthew Bardsley and Samson Aruw, with Aitcheson named valuable player.

“Josh played outstandingly, especially the way he controlled the game," said head coach Mitchell Langton.

"He understood the tempo and when to do things."

Langton added: “It was a really good final.

"We’ve played Auckland quite a few times now in the 3x3 and haven’t been able to get the win, so it was fantastic to get the win when it mattered this year."

This year's 3x3 FISU World University League Finals sre due to take place in Xiamen from October 30 to November 3.