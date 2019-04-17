NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Los Angeles 2028 have announced a partnership which will see the broadcaster collaborate on media and sponsorship opportunities from 2021 through to 2028.

Los Angeles 2028 hailed the agreement a first in United States Olympic and Paralympic history.

Under the terms of the agreement, NBCU will work with the joint venture formed between Los Angeles 2028 and the United States Olympic Committee to build a sales team.

The team will be tasked with presenting companies with opportunities to associate their brand with the US Olympic team and their participation in four Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This would include Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic host.

The deal will conclude at Los Angeles 2028.

NBCU chairperson of advertising and partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, will lead the effort alongside Los Angeles 2028 chairperson Casey Wasserman.

In the United States, NBCU is the broadcasting rights holder for the Olympics between 2021 and 2032.

It followed an agreement struck between the broadcaster and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2014, with the rights being sold for $7.65 billion (£5.8 billion/€6.7 billion).

The agreement included broadcast rights across all media platforms, including free-to-air television, subscription television, Internet and mobile.

“Nothing brings people together like the pure emotional power of the Olympic Games,” said Yaccarino.

“This partnership between NBCUniversal and Los Angeles 2028 is a true first for the industry and gives marketers the opportunity to make an unrivalled economic and cultural impact.

“Together, we’re building what’s never been available before – the chance to be an exclusive partner of a monumental global movement for the next decade, culminating in the first Summer Games in the US in more than three decades.”

Brands will benefit from access to NBCU’s coverage of the Games over the next decade ©Getty Images

Los Angeles 2028 has claimed the agreement will enable marketers to have a “single point of entry” to create a cross-platform Olympic and Paralympic partnership in the United States.

The deal will allow brands to participate in all aspects of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement with access to intellectual property, product marketing, local activation and utilise NBCU’s coverage of the Games.

Los Angeles 2028 says the agreement will allow marketers to “break through the clutter” and reach hundreds of millions of viewers across the country in a single package.

“At no other time in Olympic and Paralympic history have the stakes been higher and yet more rewarding,” said Wasserman.

“We are at an inflection point in the sports, lifestyle and live event business that demands a complete reimagining of the model and approach to embracing and involving marketers.

“I'm so proud to partner with NBCUniversal and their team of innovators to bring the true promise of the Games to audiences in a way that is more connected and relevant.

“NBCUniversal’s commitment to our partnership guarantees 2028’s success like no other Games before it.”

Los Angeles 2028 is hoping to raise $2.5 billion (£2 billion/€2.2 billion) in sponsorship.

In 2017, NBCU partnered with the IOC and the USOC on the launch of a regionalised version of the Olympic Channel in the US.