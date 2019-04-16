A total of 16 proposals were put to attendees at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Sports Forum in Lausanne in a debate over the future of the endurance discipline.

The second day of the Forum was dedicated to the questions, challenges and reshaping of this discipline.

This included qualification of horses and athletes, with a focus on reducing welfare risks.

Educating officials and correct application of the rules will be another topic, alongside improvements and innovations to shape endurance.

An FEI Temporary Committee had been established last year following the cancellation of the endurance riding event following confusing circumstances at World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon in the United States.

The FEI had announced that Spain’s Ignasi Casas Vaque had been provisionally relieved of his duties as deputy chair and member of the Endurance Committee pending legal proceedings for alleged incorrect behaviour at the WEG.

It also confirmed that it had received and accepted the resignation of Dr Brian Sheahan of Australia as chair of the Endurance Committee due to ill health.

In an FEI release, De Vos criticised the "win at all costs" mentality that has emerged in endurance racing.

Competition in Tryon saw athletes misdirected at the start of the endurance ride and FEI officials had to halt the action after the first loop.

The event was re-started as a 120 kilometres competition, with officials claiming it was the only "pragmatic solution" as there was no possibility to re-schedule the event for the next day.

But the competition was then cancelled due to bad weather and conditions on the trail.

Doping in endurance racing has proven to be a problem for the FEI, particularly in Middle Eastern countries where there had been a number of cases.

Dubai was stripped of hosting the 2016 FEI World Endurance Championships due to welfare concerns.

The FEI are hopeful the Endurance Temporary Committee can help solve issues within the discipline, with the group having held a series of meetings in recent months.

The FEI have been seeking to bring the endurance discipline "back to its roots" following a series of issues ©FEI





"In order to address these issues, the FEI Board set up the Endurance Temporary Committee," said Sabrina Ibáñez, FEI secretary general.

"These courageous persons seated in front of you today have spent a huge amount of their personal time to accomplish their mission.

"They have minutely assessed the issues affecting the sport.

"They have reached out to and listened to our community and, with that feedback in mind, they have carried out an in-depth review of the rules which will hopefully bring the sport back to where it should be: riding versus racing with horse welfare and horsemanship at its core.

"This is the Forum, we are here to present the ideas.

"The Endurance Temporary Committee is going to go back, take it all into consideration and start working on the rules."

The FEI hope to implement rules which will boost horse welfare ©FEI

The Committee presented propositions related to qualification to events, the limiting of crew members, the role of trainers, weight of riders and the maximum number of starters at competitions.

Proposals were also given on minimum and maximum loops of courses, the criteria for test events and heart rate parameters and presentations times.

The Committee also outlined recommendations regarding targeted mandatory out of competition periods, an extension of a period for reporting rule violations, increased sanctions for horse abuse and removing horses from the field of play.

Specific recommendations regarding permitted tack and equipment to bring endurance in line with other disciplines was made, along with propositions dealing with visible blood and serious and catastrophic injury designations.

The FEI announced the proposed rules changes will go out to National Federations and stakeholders in July as part of a consultation process.

Final rule amendments will then be put to the FEI General Assembly in November.

Recommendations were also made by the officials working group, while discussions also took place on the topic of integrity and leadership.

Proposals were centred around the appointment and rotation of officials, improved training, reinforcement of the role of the independent governance advisors and stronger follow up system for Officials’ reporting to the FEI and tackling corruption.