World Olympians Association (WOA) has announced the launch of an online resource to boost the National Olympians Associations (NOAs).

WOA claim their NOA guide is aimed at boosting the capabilities and enhancing their development.

The document was launched on the second day of the World Olympians Forum at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne.

The guide has been developed following feedback from NOAs, with the aim to provide information, tools and resources to help ensure local services and activities engage with Olympians more effectively and advance their organisation.

WOA believe the guide will prove a useful to support the needs and empower Olympians.

"We are delighted to launch the NOA Guide at the World Olympians Forum in Lausanne," Joël Bouzou, the WOA President, said.

"We understand the invaluable support NOAs offer Olympians and the incredible work they carry out at a local level.

"This resource has been designed to support and enhance that work, providing NOAs with a foundation to assist them in the effective running of their organisation."

The guide has been developed around six key areas identified for successful development of NOAs.

This included member engagement, WOA branding, service project delivery and finance management.

The themes also included leadership and governance, as well as stakeholder engagement.

Each section includes a guide, downloadable templates and examples of best practices.

Following the launch, the near 150 Olympians in attendance are being led through the #NOAGuide by @WAoSport expert trainers – learning how to best execute and employ its content to grow their #NOA and assist #Olympians nationwide…#WOF2019 pic.twitter.com/iHZBC9n8V1 — World Olympians (@worldolympians) April 16, 2019

The guide is aimed as being an adaptable document over time, which would assist with the day to day running of their organisation.

"The NOA Guide has been established to assist with the growth and development of NOAs around the world, and is the culmination of many months of work based on feedback we have received from members on the support needed to run their organisations successfully," Tony Ledgard, the WOA secretary general said.

"It is a living document and knowledge bank that will be added to and updated over time.

"We hope that it proves a useful resource to all NOAs."

The WOA claimed all participants at the World Olympians Forum were taken through the guide as part of a workshop held today.

The workshop was delivered by expert trainers from the World Academy of Sport and WOA leadership.

Around 150 Olympians are taking part in the forum, which is being held around the theme of "Olympians for Life".

Workshops, presentations, networking events and cultural celebrations are featuring as part of the Forum, according to the WOA.

The event is taking place after the conclusion of the International Olympic Committee's International Athletes’ Forum.