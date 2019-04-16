The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NOCRK) has presented International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach with a copy of its newly-released limited edition calendar featuring some of the country’s leading athletes during the ninth edition of the International Athletes' Forum in Lausanne.

The shooting of the calendar, which runs from April 2019 to March 2020, gave 30 representatives of Kazakhstan's national Olympic team the opportunity to become a model for a day.

Canoeists Andrey Yerguchev and Ilya Golendov and karateka Guzalia Gafurova all feature on the page for April.

May is represented by rhythmic gymnast Alina Adilkhanova and artistic gymnast Milad Karimi, while taekwondo player Cansel Deniz and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Vassiliy Levit are the chosen duo for June.

July is devoted to the representatives of Kazakhstan's men's and women's water polo teams.

Asian Games gold medallists Miras Aubakirov and Murat Shakenov were joined by Kamila Zakirova and Azhar Alibayeva.

The stars of August are swimmers Adilbek Mussin, Adil Kaskabay and Dmitriy Balandin, the 200 metres breaststroke Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016, as well as fencer Tamara Pochekutova.

"Despite the fact that we all have common goals - to win prestigious competitions, everyone has a completely different side," Balandin said.

"This is what we are made up of except for competitions and training."