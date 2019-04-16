The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NOCRK) has presented International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach with a copy of its newly-released limited edition calendar featuring some of the country’s leading athletes during the ninth edition of the International Athletes' Forum in Lausanne.
The shooting of the calendar, which runs from April 2019 to March 2020, gave 30 representatives of Kazakhstan's national Olympic team the opportunity to become a model for a day.
Canoeists Andrey Yerguchev and Ilya Golendov and karateka Guzalia Gafurova all feature on the page for April.
May is represented by rhythmic gymnast Alina Adilkhanova and artistic gymnast Milad Karimi, while taekwondo player Cansel Deniz and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medal-winning boxer Vassiliy Levit are the chosen duo for June.
July is devoted to the representatives of Kazakhstan's men's and women's water polo teams.
Asian Games gold medallists Miras Aubakirov and Murat Shakenov were joined by Kamila Zakirova and Azhar Alibayeva.
The stars of August are swimmers Adilbek Mussin, Adil Kaskabay and Dmitriy Balandin, the 200 metres breaststroke Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016, as well as fencer Tamara Pochekutova.
"Despite the fact that we all have common goals - to win prestigious competitions, everyone has a completely different side," Balandin said.
"This is what we are made up of except for competitions and training."
Balandin added: "During the project, I just managed to show my individuality, my own peculiarity.
"Maybe for someone it will be a revelation or a surprise.
"Sports fans will see what is hidden behind sneakers and training things.
"Thus, I gladly agreed to participate in this project.
"I hope everyone will like the outcome."
The calendar also features cyclist Alexey Lutsenko and sport climber Assel Marlenova in September, artistic swimming twin sisters Alexandra and Yekaterina Nemich and wrestler Aydos Sultangali in October, volleyball player Sana Anarkulova and speed skater Stanislav Palkin in November, and freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva and ice hockey player Madiyar Ibraibekov in December.
January is represented boxer Nazym Kyzaybay and table tennis player Kirill Gerassimenko, while short track speed skater Yerkebulan Shamukhanov and speed skater Yekaterina Aydova make up the line-up for February, and judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov and equestrian rider Nurila Turisbekova come together for March.
Athletes' looks from Brunello Cucinelli, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Hugo Boss, Pal Zileri and other world brands were selected by VILED Fashion and Saks Fifth Avenue Almaty for the photo shoots.
The main principle of the NOCRK's project was to not interrupt athletes from competitions and their training.