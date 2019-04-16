Naples 2019 has presented its transportation plan guidelines to ensure the smooth movement of participants from the Athletes' Villages in the host city, Salerno and Caserta to the venues located throughout the whole Campania region during this year’s Summer Universiade.

The guidelines were put together by the Regional Agency for the Universiade in coordination with the Campania region.

Included in the plan is a fleet of around 280 buses, 300 cars, 100 vans and more than 100 taxis that will guarantee the transportation of all accredited members of the 124 sports delegations participating in the event due to take place from July 3 to 14.

For individual sport athletes, 140 buses will be available for scheduled services running every 30 minutes.

A group of 20 buses will be used for the connection between the Athletes' Villages and the competition venues, while 120 vehicles will be reserved for team sport athletes.

The mobility service will be active every day from June 27 to July 16, from 7am to 11pm local time.

The main transportation hub will be at Naples' Stazione Marittima, where two cruise ships will be moored to host around 4,000 athletes and technicians.

The main transportation hub will be at Stazione Marittima in Naples ©Wikipedia

A bus fleet will move every day between the Neapolitan seaport and the different competition venues located throughout the region, with routes every 30 minutes and peaks of more than 35 vehicles per hour.

Each vehicle will provide 50 seats.

More than 280 routes per day are expected during the 20-day validity of the plan.

Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris recently admitted numerous obstacles remain prior to the 2019 Summer Universiade but insisted the city has "never failed" to achieve an objective.

De Magistris made the comments in a speech to heads of delegations, who visited Naples earlier this month.

Around 50 countries were shown various venues set to stage competitions.

Leonz Eder, first vice-president of the International University Sports Federation, admitted some delegations had expressed concern over whether the remaining time for renovation of many venues would be sufficient.