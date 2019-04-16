The International Luge Federation (FIL) has officially announced the schedule for its 2019-2020 World Cup following the conclusion of Commission meetings in St. Leonhard in Austria.

The season is due to feature nine World Cup events, including Thanksgiving weekend races in Lake Placid on November 30 and December 1, with first day coverage on NBC Television.

It will be preceded by the first stop in Innsbruck-Igls on November 23 and 24.

Following on from Lake Placid, there will be events in Whistler in Canada on December 13 and 14, Altenberg in Germany on January 11 and 12, Lillehammer in Norway on January 18 and 19 and Sigulda in Latvia on January 25 and 26.

The final three legs of the World Cup campaign will be in Germany with Oberhof playing host on February 1 and 2 prior to visits to Winterberg on February 22 and 23 and Königssee on February 29 and March 1.

Sandwiched between the Oberhof and Winterberg stops will be the 2020 FIL World Championships in Sochi from February 14 to 16.

Sochi was awarded the hosting rights to the event in June 2016 at a time when an investigation was ongoing into Russian doping during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in the coastal resort.

Sochi, host of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, was awarded the 2020 FIL World Championships back in 2016 ©Getty Images

The Sanki Sliding Center, which hosted luge, bobsleigh and skeleton competitions during Sochi 2014, will play host to the World Championships for the first time.

It will also be the first time that Russia has held the event, which takes place during years where a Winter Olympics is not being held.

In December 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concluded that two Russian lugers, Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova, had committed an anti-doping violation and stripped Russia of two silver medals from Sochi 2014

In February 2018, both athletes successfully appealed against the IOC decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and both medals were returned to Russia.

Ivanova had her team relay silver medal reinstated, while Demchenko was able to keep his men's singles and team relay silvers.

The 2019-20 Junior World Cup schedule is due to be finalised by the FIL later this month.

Also, the 2022 Olympic track in Beijing is scheduled to be certified from March 9 to 15.