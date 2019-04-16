The International Ski Federation (FIS) has revealed that it conducted out-of-competition a total of 651 urine tests, 247 blood and 1,078 blood passport collections from athletes across six Olympic disciplines during the 2018-2019 season.

In terms of in-competition doping controls, the numbers resulted in 770 urine, 82 blood and 70 blood passport collections.

"Many more doping control samples were collected in the FIS disciplines under the authority of the National Anti-Doping Agencies, and these numbers are not included in the FIS statistics," FIS claimed in a statement on their website.

“FIS especially appreciated the cooperation with the Austrian (NADA Austria) and Swedish (RF Sweden) Anti-Doping Agencies in connection with the FIS Nordic and Alpine World Ski Championships 2019 in Seefeld and Åre respectively.”

A targeted police operation at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships in Seefeld in Austria netted 21 athletes from eight countries suspected being part of a blood doping ring ©Getty Images

The FIS Nordic Ski Championships in Seefeld were the target of a police raid which resulted in a group of 21 athletes from eight countries and five sports being suspected of blood doping.

Nine arrests were made there, including five skiers - Max Hauke and Dominik Baldauf of Austria, Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan and the Estonian duo of Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu.

Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Dürr, whose revelations in a documentary on ARD prompted the raid, was also later arrested while cyclists Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler then came forward to admit blood doping.

Also arrested was German doctor Mark Schmidt, who was accused of being instrumental to the scheme.