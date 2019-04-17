iran's Olympic taekwondo silver medalist Mohammad Bagheri Motamed has announced his retirement.

The 33-year-old, a silver medallist in the under-68 kilograms category at London 2012, will take up a new position as coach with India's taekwondo team.

Besides his Olympic silver medal, Bagheri Motamed also won a World Championship gold at Copenhagen in 2009 and a silver at Gyeongju in 2011.

Mohammad Bagheri Motamed is to become a coach with the Indian national team following his retirement ©YouTube

He also won the gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

In addition, Bagheri Motamed won two gold medals at the Asian Championships in Luoyang in 2008 and Astana in 2010.

He also won a gold medal at the 2007 Summer Universiade in Bangkok and a silver in Izmir in 2005.