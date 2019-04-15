Taekwondo New Zealand (TNZ) has announced its team for the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships, scheduled to take place in Manchester next month.

The team is made up of three women - Stella Bismark at under-53 kilograms, Vanessa Lattimore at under-57kg and Taylor Shaw at over-67kg - and six men - Cole Krech-Watene at under-54kg, Finn Olsen-Hennessy at under-58kg, Thomas Burns at under-63kg, Nipesh Prakash at under-68kg, Alex Ryder at under-74kg and Max Watene at under-80kg.

"This is one of the largest and youngest teams NZ has sent to the World Championships in recent years and Taekwondo New Zealand would like to congratulate all these athletes and wish them the very best for the challenging competition ahead," a TNZ statement reads.

The officials supporting the team in Manchester, where competition is due to take place from May 15 to 19, will be Corey Shaw, Kane Watene, Marie Ryder, Clark Burns and Mike Hennessy.

New Zealand will have a nine-strong team at the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester ©Taekwondo New Zealand

Organisers of the World Championships have claimed the schedule offers fans two opportunities to support their favourite athletes.

This is due to fighters competing in the knock-out rounds until the semi-final stage on their first day of competition, with the finals being held on the next.

The only exemption will come on the final day of the Championships when a total of seven finals will take place.

Later this month, TNZ will be announcing its selections for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italian city Naples and the 2019 Oceania Championships and Pacific Games in Samoa’s capital Apia, with all the events being held in July.