European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts will attempt to break the International Cycling Union (UCI) hour record tomorrow at Aguascalientes in Mexico.

The Belgian rider will have to beat the 54.526 kilometres covered by Britain’s Sir Bradley Wiggins, who achieved the feat at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on June 7 in 2015.

"The UCI hour record is a unique challenge in cycling and to beat it would be a way for me to write a bit of the sport's history," Campenaerts said when he announced his attempt.

"I respect Bradley a lot and I do not consider myself as a better athlete than the former Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion.

"However, by making progress and taking into account every possible detail, I hope to have a chance to take over the hour record.

"Personally, the world hour record, the world time trial title and the Olympic time trial title are the three dreams I want to pursue the coming years, starting with the world hour record."

Campenaerts will attempt to achieve the feat at the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes.

The velodrome has already proved popular for hour record attempts, owing to its high altitude which reduces air resistance.

Denmark’s Martin Toft Madsen and The Netherlands’ Dion Beukeboom both attempted to set the men’s record last year at the velodrome.

Italy’s Vittoria Bussi set the existing women’s record of 48.007km at the venue in 2018.

Bussi had initially abandoned her effort after 40 minutes on September 12 but returned the following day to set the new mark.

Campenaerts could potentially attempt the same, should he miss out on the men’s record tomorrow.

The 27-year-old is a specialist in timed events having won a World Championship individual time trial bronze medal in 2018, as well as earning back-to-back European titles.

The reigning Belgian champion has completed two months of altitude training in Namibia in preparation for the event.

He was given permission to attempt the record by his road team Lotto Soudal, who partnered with Golazo, sports marketing specialists and organiser of hundreds of sporting events in Europe, to finance and handle the event management of the attempt.

"I am delighted to see that the UCI Hour Record timed by TISSOT continues to generate so much enthusiasm among riders, even if Bradley Wiggins raised the bar very high," David Lappartient, the UCI President, said.

"Victor is a superb specialist who showed what he is capable of by climbing on to the podium at the last UCI Road World Championships.

"I cannot wait to see how he fares in Mexico in April, knowing the part that altitude can play in outstanding performances."

The hour record has attracted interest from riders since regulations were updated in 2014 to permit the use of the latest pursuit bikes.