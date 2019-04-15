Britain’s Mark Cavendish is set to return to racing at the six stage Presidential Tour of Turkey tomorrow.

The Dimension Data rider, the 2011 world champion and winner of 30 stages in the Tour de France, has been impacted by the Epstein-Barr Virus in recent seasons and withdraw after the second stage of Paris-Nice last month.

He will line-up tomorrow in a bid to restart his season in Turkey, although expectations will be lowered for the sprinter heading into the event.

The latest International Cycling Union WorldTour event is due to begin with a 160 kilometres flat stage from Istanbul to Tekirdağ.

The second stage will also offer opportunities for sprinters before three consecutive days of hilly routes which are likely to determine the general classification.

Racing is set to conclude on Sunday (April 21) with a 169km stage from Sakarya back into Istanbul.

The race has returned to its April time slot after two consecutive editions in October.

Last year’s race was won by Spanish rider Eduard Prades, who ended on the same time as runner-up Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan.

The event also proved fruitful for Ireland’s Sam Bennett, who claimed three stage victories at the race.

The Bora–Hansgrohe rider is expected to lead their team this year and will hope for further success.

New Zealand’s Shane Archbold will be among the riders supporting Bennett having rejoined Bora–Hansgrohe last week.