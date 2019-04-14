Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert won Paris-Roubaix for the first time in his career after a sprint finish against Nils Politt.

The duo had formed a key part a six-man breakaway during the 257 kilometre cobbled classic, which is one of cycling’s monument races.

Politt had initiated the main move of the one-day race, with the German joined by Gilbert at nearly 50 kilometres left to go.

Defending champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia joined the lead group, alongside Belgium’s Wout Van Aert, Yves Lampaert and Sep Vanmarcke.

The six riders built an advantage of more than a minute over the chasing pack, who proved unable to close the deficit.

The leaders remained together until the 25 kilometres to go point, with Gilbert launching an attack one of the key cobbled sections of the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race.

His effort proved enough to remove the unfortunate Van Aert from contention, the Belgian tiring after battling back from two mechanical incidents.

Vanmarcke and Lampaert had initially been distanced but were able to rejoin the leaders.

The final kilometres saw Gilbert and Politt trade attacks, which ultimately saw the two riders break clear.

Philippe Gilbert has now won four of cycling's five monuments ©Getty Images

The duo entered the velodrome in Roubaix together for the final sprint, with Gilbert taking the victory in 5 hours 58 mins and 2 sec.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was awarded the same time as the second-placed Politt.

Gilbert has now won four of cycling’s five monument races, having triumphed at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as well as twice victories at the Tour of Lombardy.

The Belgian also took victory in the Tour of Flanders in 2017.

The Milan-San Remo is now the only monument race which Gilbert is yet to win.

Lampaert finished third at Paris-Roubaix after crossing the line 13 seconds behind the front two.

Vanmarcke and Sagan completed the top five as the duo faded to end 40 and 42 seconds adrift, respectively.