A penalty in the final seconds by Selvyn Davids completed a dramatic fightback by South Africa that denied Fiji back-to-back World Rugby Sevens titles in Singapore.

After falling 19-0 behind in the final at the National Stadium, the Blitzboks lived up to their nickname by scoring 20 unanswered points to complete a remarkable recovery.

Fiji looked unstoppable as they created their 19-0 cushion, with Aminiasi Tuimaba, Napolioni Bolaca and Vilimoni Botitu turning their superiority into points, and they seemed certain of completing a successful title defence following their recent victory in Hong Kong.

But South Africa had other ideas and Kurt-Lee Arendse, Angelo Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen got on the scoresheet as they turned the match around.

South Africa, nevertheless, remained two points down until Davids connected with his late penalty.

The result means South Africa remain in fourth place in the World Series standings with 121 points but open up a 14-point cushion over fifth-place England, who have 107 points.

Fiji, now on 142 points, have cut the United States’ lead at the top to just three points with New Zealand third on 130.

Given the complexion of the World Series standings going into the tournament, the United States, Fiji and New Zealand had the potential to secure qualification for Tokyo 2020.

However, with the twists and turns of the two days, none were able to achieve the necessary points required and the race for early Olympic Games qualification continues.

The next stop will be London from May 25 to 26 before the series concludes in Paris the weekend after.

England equalled their best finish since Sydney by securing a bronze medal with a 28-7 victory over the United States.

Both sides incurred yellow cards in the first half, including two for US player Joe Schroeder, for a deliberate knock-on and a dangerous tackle.

England, beaten 26-12 by Fiji in the semi-final, eventually made their numerical advantage tell to earn a comfortable win.

The United States lost their semi-final against South Africa 24-12.