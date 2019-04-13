Ion Izagirre clinched the general classification at the Tour of the Basque Country as Britain’s Adam Yates won the final stage of the race in Eibar.

Spain’s Izagirre began the day second in the overall standings, behind Germany’s Emanuel Buchmann.

The Astana rider boosted his chances by forming part of a five-man breakaway during the 118.2 kilometre closing stage.

He was joined by Yates, Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang, Ireland’s Dan Martin and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar as the group pulled away on a first category climb at the midpoint of the race.

The group remained clear for the remainder of the stage, with Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates edging ahead to win the stage in 2 hours, 59 mins and 47 sec.

He was followed across the line by Martin and Fuglsang who ended one second back, with Izagirre fourth on the same time.

With the peloton crossing the line more than 90 seconds behind the breakaway, Izagirre secured the general classification.

Martin initially finished as runner-up at 29 seconds down, while Fuglsang was a further seven seconds adrift.

UPDATE: @EmuBuchmann has been awarded second place in the GC after the race organisers considered a misdirection at the end of the race. pic.twitter.com/pj5IsxbavB — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) April 13, 2019

The Danish rider appeared to have clinched the final podium spot after Buchmann took a wrong turn in the final kilometres of the race to end six seconds off the pace.

Buchmann was later promoted to second place, with his Bora-Hansgrohe team stating the decision had been made by race organisers after they “considered a misdirection at the end of the race”.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour continues tomorrow with Paris-Roubaix, which is regarded as one of the toughest one-day tests on the calendar.

The cobbled classic will take place over 257km, with Slovakia’s three-time world champion Peter Sagan hoping to win for the second successive year.

Some 29 cobbled sections feature in the race, which is one of cycling’s monuments.

Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet is considered among the favourites to triumph.