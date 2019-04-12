Nicaragua’s capital city Managua will host the first edition of the Central American Cycling Championships.

The two-day event is scheduled to begin tomorrow with the individual time trial competitions.

This will include a women’s elite event, as well as the men’s under-23 and senior races.

Attention will then shift to the road races on Sunday (April 14), when the Championships will conclude.

The women’s elite race will take place at the start of the day in Managua.

La Selección Nacional de Ruta se alista para competir en el Primer Campeonato Centroamericano UCI, a realizarse en la Ciudad de Managua, el 13 y 14 de abril 2019. Esta tarde participaron en la juramentación realizada por el Comité Olímpico Guatemalteco. #FGC pic.twitter.com/vw7PAjQGNw — @fedeciclismoguate (@fgciclismoguate) April 11, 2019

It will be followed by the men’s race, where both elite and under-23 titles will be on offer.

The event is claimed to be held as part of a celebration to mark the 119th anniversary of the International Cycling Union.

Organisers have already received praise from the Guatemala Cycling Federation President Stuard Rodríguez

“We congratulate the UCI for its anniversary and the Nicaraguan Cycling Federation, for the organisation of this successful event,” he said.