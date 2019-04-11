The Canadian Tenpin Federation (CTF) and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) have announced the country’s bowling team for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Daniel MacLelland and François Lavoie are the men’s individual/double representatives, while Valerie Bercier and Miranda Panas are the women’s individual/double representatives.

They will be coached by David Poupart.

The athletes qualified based on their performances at the 2017 World Games in Polish city Wrocław, the 2018 Pan American Bowling Confederation (PABCON) Champion of Champions in Rio de Janeiro and the 2018 World Men’s Championships in Hong Kong.

MacLelland, 34, joined the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour in 2009 and won two regional titles.

The Windsor native has bowled for 30 years, carries an average of 245 and has rolled more than 65 perfect 300 games and more than 40 series of 800 or better.

MacLelland recently earned five medals at the World Championships, including two silvers and three bronzes.

In 2018, he was named bowler of the year by the CTF.

Lavoie, meanwhile, has been a member of the Canadian men’s team since 2013 and was a Canadian national youth champion in 2009 and 2012.

Nicknamed Frankie, Lavoie is in his third year on the PBA Tour.

Accolades for the 26-year-old from Quebec City include the 2016 US Open and the 2016 rookie of the year.

In 2017, Lavoie was part of the gold medal-winning men’s doubles team with MacLelland at the World Games and secured masters glory at the World Championships, while most recently he contributed to Canada's successful showing at the 2018 World Championships which earned the team a silver.

"I’m glad to be given the chance to compete for Canada again and I’m especially excited to continue building on the legacy that Dan and I have created together," he said.

Bowling has featured on the Pan American Games sports programme since 1991 ©Getty Images

Bercier, 28, hails from Brampton and has bowled for 25 years.

She is a 10-time member of the Canadian team, including three years on the youth team.

Bercier’s most recent achievement was a silver medal in singles and a bronze in all-events at the 2018 PABCON Champion of Champions.

She was the reigning Canadian champion in 2017 and claimed a silver medal in 2018.

Panas has won several medals as a youth and adult team member and was named bowler of the year in 2018 by the CTF.

The 24-year-old from St. Catharines teamed up with Bercier at the 2017 World Games, posting impressive results as a rookie.

She was an integral part of the team competing at the 2018 PABCON Championships in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo, where Canada qualified for Lima 2019.

"I’m always incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country on the international stage," Panas said.

"I’m especially honoured to be selected for this event because it only comes once every four years and it’s the closest thing we have to the Olympics for bowling.

"I couldn’t be more ready and excited to put in the hard work it takes to compete at the Pan American Games."

Canada has won four gold, three silver and six bronze medals since bowling was introduced at the Pan American Games in 1991.

At Toronto 2015, MacLelland and Lavoie won the gold medal in men’s doubles and the former won a bronze in singles.

Bowling at Lima 2019 is due to take place at Videna Sports Complex from July 25 to 30.

Prior to being named on Canada's team, all nominations are subject to approval by the COC’s team selection committee following its receipt of nominations by all National Sport Federations in late June.