The United States' Lauren Scruggs added the women’s cadet foil title to her junior crown as action continued today at the Junior and Cadets World Fencing Championships in the Polish city of Toruń.

Scruggs beat South Korea’s Hong Sein 15-9 in the final at Arena Toruń.

It comes a day after she defeated Italy’s Martina Favaretto in the women’s junior foil gold medal match.

Scruggs overcame Italy’s Margherita Lorenzi 15-10 in today’s semi-finals.

Hong claimed a 15-14 win over Russia’s Valeriya Rassolova in the other last-four encounter.

Lorenzi and Rassolova shared the third step of the podium.

In the men's cadet foil final, Russia's Egor Barannikov beat France's Paul Antoine de Belval 15-12.

It followed a 15-11 semi-final success at the expense of China's Xu Jie.

The other penultimate-round clash saw De Belval defeat Giuseppe Franzoni 15-12.

Xu and Franzoni were the bronze medallists.