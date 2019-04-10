Tiger Woods will be aiming to end his 10-year drought in the majors when he competes at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

The 14-time major champion, who claimed the last of his four Masters titles in 2005, has not won any of golf’s four biggest events since triumphing at the 2008 US Open in La Jolla, California.

But after undergoing back surgery, he returned to form last year with victory at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, California in September.

It followed a joint sixth-place finish at The Open in Scottish town Carnoustie in July and a second-place finish at the following month’s Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Championship in Missouri, St. Louis.

"I feel like I can win again," Woods, now 43 years of age, was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"I've proven I can do it.

"I put myself in with a chance of winning the last two majors of last year.

"I was right there at The Open and had the lead.

"I was making a run at the PGA.

"I just needed to not throw away a couple of shots, which I managed at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

"From the struggles I've had the last few years, to take the lead on the first day and then end up winning the tournament wire-to-wire made it more special.

"It was a great way to cap-off the season.

"But more than anything, I've just proved to myself that I can play at this level again."

Rory McIlroy is looking to complete a career Grand Slam of majors ©Getty Images

Woods currently finds himself 12th in the world rankings as he continues his bid to match or even better fellow American Jack Nicklaus' record major haul of 18, the last of which came with his sixth win at The Masters in 1986.

Among his likely challengers this week is world number 18 Patrick Reed, the reigning champion.

The American will be looking to become just the fourth man to successfully defend The Masters crown after Nicklaus, Woods and England's Nick Faldo.

Also expected to be firmly in the mix is Rory McIlroy in his quest to join an elite group of five players - Nicklaus, Woods, South Africa's Gary Player and Americans Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen - to win each of the majors on at least one occasion.

So far this year, the Northern Irishman has seven top-10 finishes to his name as well as a victory at last month's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"I don't think I've ever started a season this well," McIlroy, a winner of four majors with his most recent coming at the 2014 PGA Championship, was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"It's focusing on the small things and not living or dying by the results."

McIlroy will play alongside American Rickie Fowler and Australia's Cameron Smith in tomorrow's first round.

The trio will follow a group made up of Woods, China's Li Haotong and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

World number one Justin Rose of England is joined by the United States' Phil Mickelson, a three-time champion, and Justin Thomas in the penultimate group.

The final threesome comprises England's Paul Casey, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and fellow American Brooks Koepka, the winner of last year's US Open and PGA Championship.