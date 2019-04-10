The International Luge Federation (FIL) will elect a first-ever vice-president for marketing when it holds its next Congress later this year, it has been announced.

The position was created at last year's Congress in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava.

FIL delegates will gather in Ljubljana for the 2019 edition on June 14 and 15.

It will mark the first time that Slovenia has played host to the annual event and will see reports delivered by the FIL’s President Josef Fendt and secretary general Einars Fogelis.

Vice-president Harald Steyrer, meanwhile, will present the financial report.

FIL President Josef Fendt will deliver a report at the Congress ©Getty Images

Furthermore, as always, the Congress will decide on the amendments and additions to the Statutes and the International Luge Regulations.

Representatives from Beijing, the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, will also present a progress report.

In December, the FIL signed an agreement with Beijing 2022 officials pledging to help organise and run the Olympic luge events.

The deal, which has been referred to as a "joint principles agreement" but is officially known as the "Sport Delivery Plan Principles Document", was signed by Fogelis and Beijing 2022 sports director Tong Lixin at an event in Shanghai.

According to the FIL, the document "governs the collaboration" between itself and Beijing in the build-up to the Olympics in three years' time.