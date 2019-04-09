Russian figure skater and ice dancer Anastasia Shakun, who has received a one-year doping ban from the International Skating Union, claims she mistakenly took medication during competition for an eye problem.

Shakun was paired with Daniil Ragimov and won the senior ice dance competition at the Pavel Roman Memorial competition held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, last November.

Russia's official state news agency TASS reported that after that tournament the International Skating Union (ISU) received a report from the Czech National Anti-Doping Committee revealing that the Russian had failed the doping test and her samples contained the prohibited substance furosemide.

Shakun did not ask for her B sample to be tested, admitting she had taken furosemide during the competition as she was recommended by a pharmacy where she sought treatment for eye swelling, having forgotten that it was a prohibited substance.

In December, the ISU informed the Figure Skating Federation of Russia that Shakun had failed the doping test and charged the athlete with two breaches of the ISU’s anti-doping rules.

The Figure Skating Federation of Russia then announced that the Russian was disqualified from competitions.

Russia's 2014 Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova was investigated after being accused of doping in the McLaren Report but was later cleared of any wrongdoing ©Getty Images

Last season was the first for the pairing of Shakun and Ragimov.

Previously Shakun had been teamed up with Yuri Petrosyan, with whom she won a silver medal at the Russian Cup event.

Her suspension is backdated to November 10.

