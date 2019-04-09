Ari Grossman will serve as Canada’s Chef de Mission at this year's 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, it has been announced.

Grossman is currently the associate director of business operations for the Waterloo Warriors, the sport teams which represent the University of Waterloo.

He had previously served as Canada’s Chef de Mission at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.

U SPORTS International Committee chair Darren Cates confirmed the appointment of Grossman to the role for Naples 2019.

"Ari has been a long-time supporter of the U SPORTS international programme and has been to five previous Universiades, including acting as Chef de mission for Canada at the 2017 Winter Games in Kazakhstan,” Cates, who served as Chef de Mission for the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade in Taipei, said.

"Ari has extensive knowledge of international sport, FISU and has built excellent relationships with representatives from other delegations which will benefit Canada tremendously at the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade.

"He is passionate about Canadian sport and is an exceptional leader for Team Canada."

Canada earned 13 medals at the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

Grossman claimed he was excited to take on the role, which will involve overseeing Canada’s teams in the Italian city.

Canada are expected to field teams in archery, athletics, diving, fencing, gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, rugby sevens and water polo.

"I’m honoured to be selected to lead the Canadian delegation at the FISU Summer Universiade," said Grossman.

"Wearing the maple leaf and representing our nation is something that so few get to do and I’m thrilled to again have the opportunity to contribute to such a memorable experience for our Canadian student-athletes, coaches and staff.

"I’m excited to work with our incredible mission staff from across the country to provide our Canadian student-athletes with a great experience in Naples."

Grossman will be assisted by Charonne Thomasos, U SPORTS manager of international games operations.

A total of 28 staff members are expected to accompany athletes to the Games.

They will assist with operations, transportation, logistics and accreditation, sports and team services, translation, communications and medical.

Canada won 13 medals at Taipei 2017, including four gold, five silver, four bronze.

The country will hope for further success in Naples, with the Summer Universiade set to take place from July 3 to 14.