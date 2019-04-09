Australia have named their squad for the World Squash Federation (WSF) World Doubles Championships.

The competition will be the first major international squash event hosted in Gold Coast since last year’s Commonwealth Games.

The host nation secured two gold and one bronze medal at the Games.

Seven members of the Australian team at Gold Coast 2018 will compete at the World Championships.

Cameron Pilley and Donna Lobban, née Urquhart, won the mixed doubles event at the Games and are included in the World Championship team.

Zac Alexander will feature without David Palmer, whom he claimed the men’s doubles Commonwealth Games with.

It followed Palmer’s retirement following the multi-sport event.

Ryan Cuskelly, Rex Hedrick, Sarah Cardwell, Jessica Turnbull and Christine Nunn complete the Australian squad.

Turnbull will be making her debut for Australia at a senior competition.

The Championships are scheduled to take place at Carrara Squash Centre in June.

Australia enjoyed success in doubles events at last year's Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The venue is located within Carrara Indoor Sports Centre, which was constructed for last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Six competition courts, which were used at the Games, were relocated to the venue to form the national squash centre.

The centre has been billed as a legacy project from the Games, with Squash Australia’s high-performance projects and major events set to take place in the venue.

Squash Australia has confirmed Cuskelly and Pilley, the country’s two highest-ranked men’s players, will hold a series of exhibitions around the country prior to the Championships.

The duo will be in Brisbane on June 2, before holding three events in Sydney and two in Melbourne.

They will conclude the exhibition tour at Carrara Squash Centre on June 9.

The World Championships will then take place at the venue from June 17 to 21.