Scotland Rugby League (SRL) has appointed a new development officer on a full-time basis.

The governing body said James Sloggie has been hired following “an extensive recruitment process” during which 70 people applied for the role.

Sloggie has more than 10 years’ experience in sports development, coaching and team management across a range of sports including rugby union, football, cycling and swimming.

In his new role he will lead SRL’s primary and secondary school programmes, whilst working with clubs across the country and supporting the development of coaches, match officials and other volunteers.

In his new role, James Sloggie will lead SRL’s primary and secondary school programmes ©Getty Images

“I am really pleased to be joining Scotland Rugby League at this point in its development,” he said.

“Whilst Scotland is a country dominated by football and rugby union, there is a clear role for rugby league and I can see plenty of opportunities for the sport to continue to develop.”

The chair of SRL Keith Hogg added the organisation's pleasure at the appointment.

“We are really pleased to have attracted someone with James’ experience to the development officer role,” he said.

“It shows the progress we have made in recent years and that rugby league is developing in the right way in Scotland.”