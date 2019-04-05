Australian Gabe Hamlin has been provisionally suspended by the Rugby Football League after being charged with a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) violation.

The 22-year-old, who plays as a prop for Super League champions Wigan Warriors, has returned to his home country.

"Wigan Warriors will look to support Gabriel throughout this process until its conclusion and thereafter," club chairman Ian Lenagan said in a statement:

"Gabriel has requested to be closer to his family during this difficult time and we fully support this request."

Hamlin, currently in the second year of a two-year deal, will be unavailable for selection during his provisional suspension.

Gabe Hamlin currently plays for Super League champions Wigan Warriors ©Getty Images

He was signed from South Sydney Rabbitohs' under-20s team in October 2017 on the recommendation of former Wigan coach Michael Maguire, and was named the club's young player of the year at the end of his first season in England.

Hamlin has played in all but one of Wigan's opening eight matches of 2019, including the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

The violation is the latest in a long line across rugby league and union.

A total of 11 rugby league players feature on UKAD's current sanctions list.

There are 23 rugby union players are on the same list.