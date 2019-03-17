New teams from China and South Korea are making a huge early impact at the World Women’s Curling Championships in Denmark.

China took early control today as they built on yesterday's shock defeat of Olympic champions Sweden with two more victories at the Silkeborg Sportscenter.

Skipped by Jie Mei, and making its first appearance at this level, the China team resumed this morning with a 10-2 round robin win over Finland in the opening session and followed up in the afternoon with a 10-7 win over Scotland.

But keeping pace with China is another new unit, from South Korea, and astutely skipped by Kim Minji.

After upsetting defending champions Canada 7-6 on the opening day, they beat Russia 7-6 and then finished with a tactically astute 9-5 win over the United States to match China’s 3-0 record.

Sweden, meanwhile, have made a good recovery from their opening reverse.

Kim Minji, skip of the new South Korean team, has guided her players to three wins out of three to match China in the opening stages of the World Women's Curling Championships in Silkeborg, Denmark ©World Curling

They followed up last night’s 8-5 win over Latvia with victory over Switzerland by the same score, and concluded with a 7-3 win over the hosts.

Speaking after the first win of the day, Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg commented: "Against the Swiss you really have to play your best and we took advantage of our hammer and that was a strong game.

"The key here is regardless of winning or losing, it’s a matter of one game at a time, all the time, so I think not to look at the round-robin and just keep going."

The Canadian team skipped by Chelsea Carey - defending the title won last year under the direction of Jennifer Jones - also recovered equilibrium after their opening defeat by South Korea on day one.

They beat Germany 8-5 in the morning session, and earned another victory in the evening with a tense 8-7 win over Latvia, who had a chance to score two with the hammer on the final shot of the 10th end but only scored one, failing to force the match into an extra end.