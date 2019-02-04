Thirteen countries have registered for taekwondo's Nigeria Open, it has been confirmed.

The event, sanctioned by global governing body World Taekwondo, will take place in Nigerian capital Abuja between February 8 and 10.

As well as the host nation, countries and territories set to compete include Saudi Arabia, United States, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oman, Senegal, Togo and Guadeloupe.

They will bring a combined total of 122 athletes.

Ahmed Adekola-Kazeem, one of Nigeria's best taekwondo coaches, told All Africa that the event would "inscribe the country on the world map".

A number of countries from Africa and further afield have registered ©Getty Images

The competition was due to be held in November but it was postponed until this month to allow more athletes the chance to enter.

Nigerian Taekwondo Federation (NTF) technical director Chika Chukwumerije told The Eagle Online that the postponement was to enable athletes from Nigeria and other West African countries to complete the World Taekwondo global membership system licence.

World Taekwondo has given the competition a G1 international ranking.

This means it will be the first taekwondo competition ever to take place in Nigeria with this status.

Achieving this grade had been a priority for the NTF.