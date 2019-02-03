Canada and South Korea defeated home favourites Sweden in the men and women's finals at the Curling World Cup in Jönköping.

Canada's Team Matt Dunstone ignored the crowd at the Jönköping Curling Club to defeat home favourites Team Niklas Edin in the men's final.

The Canadians won 5-4 to earn a spot at the Grand Final in Beijing in May, as well as $28,000 (£21,000/€24,000) in prize money.

"I think we made a statement this week for sure," said Dunstone.

"We didn’t even expect to be in this event at the beginning of the year so to come here and take advantage of it beating a world-class team like Niklas Edin, we’re going to be celebrating this one."

For Team Edin, it was their second consecutive Curling World Cup final defeat.

"It was a close game and it was pretty well played as well," Edin said.

"But it always felt like we were one step behind the whole game."

A great double take-out by Korea gives them the win by running Sweden out of stones!

It was another defeat for Sweden in the women's competition, with Team Anna Hasselborg losing 6-4 to Team Minji Kim of South Korea.

Both Swedish teams still have a chance to qualify for the Grand Final by winning the World Championships or progressing as one of the two highest ranked teams that have not already qualified.

Canada's Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott triumphed in the mixed finals, defeating Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Thomas Ulsrud 7-5.

The pair will receive $13,250 (£10,000/€12,000) in prize a money and a place in Beijing.

"It’s huge to reach the Grand Final," said Sahaidak

"We’ve both never been to China so we’re going around the world and we’re pretty ecstatic."

The event in Jönköping was the third and final leg of the Curling World Cup, with the Grand Final due to take place in Beijing from May 8 to 12.

The World Women's Curling Championships is scheduled to be held in Silkeborg in Denmark from March 16 to 24 and the World Men's Curling Championships is due to take place from March 30 to April 7 in Alberta.