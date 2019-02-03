Anna Fernstädt has successfully defended her International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Junior World Championship title competing for the Czech Republic national team, having won last year's competition with Germany.

Fernstädt won the women's skeleton event at last year's Junior World Championships in St Moritz as part of the German team.

She announced last May that she would be switching to compete for the Czech Republic, her country of birth.

The 22-year-old, now in Czech colours, has successfully retained her title at this year's competition in Königssee with a total time of 1min 45.89sec.

Belgium's Kim Meylemans came second in 1:46.47 and Winter Youth Olympic Games champion Ashleigh Pittaway of Britain took bronze with 1:46.64.

As junior world champion, Fernstädt is now eligible to compete at the IBSF World Championships in Whistler from February 25 to March 9.

Germany's Richard Oelsner got his second world title of the competition when he won the four-man bobsleigh alongside Costa Laurenz, Issam Ammour and Eric Strauss.

They recorded a time of 1:38.36 to do so, with Markus Treichl, Sebastian Mitterer, Kristian Huber and Kilian Walch finishing just behind them in 1:38.65.

Switzerland's Michael Vogt, Silvio Weber, Sandro Michel and Alain Knuser came third with a time of 1:38.66.