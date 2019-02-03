Netherlands' Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting won the women’s 1,000 metres today at the International Skating Union Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dresden to extend her lead at the top of the overall standings.

The 21-year-old, who won 1,000m gold in Pyeongchang, triumphed again at the EnergieVerbund Arena in a time of 1min 27.338sec.

That gave the Dutchwoman her fourth World Cup win in four appearances this season, finishing ahead of South Korea’s Kim Ji Yoo and China’s Zhang Chutong.

They crossed the line in 1:27.419 and 1:27.547 respectively.

In all finals went ahead today at five different distances including three relays.

In the men’s 1,000m, the win was claimed by South Korea’s Park Ji Won, who subsequently moved top of the World Cup standings.

That marked his first win on the World Cup circuit as he finished ahead of Israel’s Vladislav Bykanov and France’s Sebastian Lepape, who finished in 1:25.862 and 1:25.870.

South Korea's Lim Hyo Jun won the men's 500m ©Getty Images

In the sprint events at 500m the gold medals were taken by South Korea and Italy.

In the men’s event, Olympic 1,500m champion and 500m bronze medallist Lim Hyo Jun won in 40.243sec to move third in the overall standings, while his compatriot Hwang Dawe Heon came second in 40.272 and Cedrik Blais came third for Canada, in 40.344.

Italy's Martina Valcepina won the women’s final in 43.049, which by chance also sees her into third overall, while in that race The Netherlands’ Lara van Ruijven came second in 43.075 and the overall leader, Poland's Natalia Maliszewska, came third in 43.164.

The three relay gold medalswere then shared between Russia and Canada.

Russia took the top prize in both the mixed 2,000m and women’s 3,000m events in times of 2:40.527 and 4:08.389, while Canada won the men’s 5,000m final in 6:44.646.

With four stops on the World Cup tour now gone, the last event of the season is due to take place in Turin this coming week, from Friday until Sunday (February 8 to 10.